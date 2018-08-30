A mid-Missouri law enforcement official says federal law bans kids under 13 from getting on a social media account. Tracy Perkins with the Boone County Cyber Crimes Task Force says some children are lying about their age to get access to social media.

Online predators are good about persuading people on social media to give them inappropriate photos. Tracy Perkins with the Boone County Cyber Crimes Task Force says then the predators like to threaten to release the pictures of the victims.

Perkins says predators are also posing online as people of the opposite sex to gain the trust of those on the other end. She says federal law bans kids under 13 from getting on a social media account.

