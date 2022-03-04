Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Changes have been made to the Mid-America Music Festival at the Black Silo Winery in Trenton. Spokesperson Andrea McKown says the biggest changes for this year were moving the dates of the event and having country music both days.

She explains the date change to August 5th through 7th was not made lightly. The festival team had already planned for the third weekend in July following last year’s event.

McKown reports the Country Stampede at Topeka, Kansas had been held the last weekend in June for 25 years. She says that event changed its date to avoid rain.

The Mid-America Music Festival team did not believe it was in the best interest of the festival, fans, or charities to stay on the third weekend of July. The event will now be held at the same time as the North Central Missouri Fair in Trenton.

McKown reports every year festival fans and sponsors are given an opportunity to share suggestions and music ideas, and the festival committee and board review them. She says the theme of the responses each year was to pick either country or rock music.

McKown notes one challenge of booking live artists that sell tickets, people recognize, and will align with the festival’s overall goals is how well an artist will perform live now. The cost of the artist to perform is also taken into account.

McKown notes 3,300 people from 30 states attended last year’s festival, which was a 43% increase in attendance from the previous festival. She anticipates about 5,000 people will attend this year.

Headliners for this year’s Mid-America Music Festival will be Lauren Alaina August 5th and Travis Tritt August 6th. Gates will open that Friday at 2:30, and they will open that Saturday at noon.

A one-day ticket costs $60, and a two-day ticket is $86. Daily parking costs $10, and general two-day parking is $15. VIP options start at $600.

A tent spot will cost $20 for the entire weekend, and an RV fifth wheel camping site will be $50. McKown notes tent and camping prices will increase June 1st.

Tickets can be purchased on the Mid-America Music Festival website.

The Mid-America Music Festival, presented by CFM Insurance, supports regional charities. This year’s event at the Black Silo Winery in Trenton August 5th through 7th will support four charities. Those charities are Bright Futures Chillicothe, Camp Rainbow, the Green Hills Animal Shelter, and Main Street Trenton.

The Mid-America Music Festival website has more information on the charities. McKown notes the festival has become a fundraiser for charities.

McKown says there will also be a luxury home raffle, which will support the charities.

Lauren Alaina will headline the festival August 5th. Gates will open at 2:30 that afternoon. That Friday’s lineup also includes Matt Stell, Elvie Shane, Restless Road, and the Preston Ary Band.

Travis Tritt is the headliner for August 6th. Gates will open at noon that day. That Saturday’s lineup also includes Jameson Rodgers, Larry Fleet, Frank Ray, Sons of Sterling, Steven Bankey and the Flatliners, and local band Slow Leak.

Tickets can be purchased at outlets starting April 1st, and 10% of those funds will go to charities. The outlets include the Hy-Vees in Trenton and Chillicothe, Vintage Vines in Trenton, the American Family Cara McClellan office in Chillicothe, and Collision Repair Specialists in Saint Joseph.

McKown says the festival’s mission is to boost economic development of rural communities and give back to charities that have a regional impact. She encourages anyone who wants to be a part of the mission to reach out to a festival team member about how to get involved.

Spokesperson Andrea McKown says artists are coming that people might not have heard of. There are also artists coming that people will recognize by name. She notes this is done by design and is intentional.

Five artists will perform August 5th. One of the artists is the Preston Ary Band.

Another band to perform is Restless Road.

Elvie Shane will also perform that Friday. McKown says he is an up and coming artist who is most known for his song My Boy.

Arkansas native Matt Stell is another performer. McKown notes he has had success with his song Prayed for You.

Lauren Alaina will headline the Mid-America Music Festival August 5th. She was recently inducted into the Grand Ole Opry.

Seven more country artists will perform August 6th. They include Jameson Rodgers, Larry Fleet, Frank Ray, Sons of Sterling, Steven Bankey and the Flatlanders, local band Slow Leak, and headliner Travis Tritt.

A dozen country music artists are scheduled to perform at this year’s Mid-America Music Festival. The event, presented by CFM Insurance, will be at the Black Silo Winery in Trenton August 5th through 7th.

Gates will open that Friday at 2:30. The lineup for that day includes Matt Stell, Elvie Shane, Restless Road, the Preston Ary Band, and headliner Lauren Alaina.

Gates will open that Saturday at noon. In a recent interview, spokesperson Andrea McKown said the line up that day will include a Bluegrass band from Trenton, Slow Leak.

Steven Bankey and the Flatlanders will perform. The band won last year’s country battle of the bands for the Mid-America Music Festival.

Sons of Sterling is another Red Dirt band performing August 6th.

Another performer is Frank Ray. McKown called him a new and up and coming artist.

McKown said Larry Fleet is another up and coming singer-songwriter.

Jameson Rodgers will perform. He sings a song titled Some Girls.

Travis Tritt will be the headliner August 6th at the Mid-America Music Festival. McKown called him “legendary in the country music scene.” She added that the festival is excited he chose to be a part of the show.

The Mid-America Music Festival will also include food and shopping vendors throughout the event and fireworks that Saturday night.

A portion of the proceeds from the event will go to Bright Futures Chillicothe, Camp Rainbow, the Green Hills Animal Shelter, and Main Street Trenton.

