Audio: Michael Marriott discusses the importance of regular bridge inspections in Missouri

State and county bridges in Missouri are regularly inspected by the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) to assess their structural conditions and identify maintenance and repair needs. Over the years, some rural bridges have deteriorated and may require closure.

Michael Marriott, currently serving as the MoDOT area engineer for 11 counties, previously worked as a bridge inspector.

“Our primary goal is to ensure the safety of all who use these bridges,” said Marriott. “Regular inspections allow us to identify any issues early on and take the necessary steps to either repair or, in some cases, close and replace the bridge.”

