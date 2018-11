A Mercer County native and a Milan rancher will be honored during the Missouri Livestock Symposium this weekend in Kirksville.

University of Missouri Extension Specialist Valerie Tate of Linn County talks about recognition for Duane Dailey of Columbia and Oscar Mensa of Milan.

The Kirksville Middle School is the location for the Missouri Livestock Symposium on Friday and Saturday. Admission is free including the Friday night meal and the Saturday luncheon.