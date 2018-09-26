Audio: Mercer County Health Department to celebrate Walk to School Day

The Mercer County Health Department of Princeton will celebrate National Walk to School Day as part of Safe Kids Northwest Missouri.

Administrator Gina Finney explains parents of children in preschool through sixth grade may drop off their children with representatives from the health department for the free Walk to School Safety Event on the Mercer Square the morning of October 3rd at 7:20.

The group will walk to the North Mercer School at 7:30 with participants receiving a reflective drawstring bag.

High school groups and organizations have been invited to help with the event.

Finney notes children must bring a signed permission slip to the Walk to School Safety Event in order to participate and that permission slips were to be sent home with students at the North Mercer School.