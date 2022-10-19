Audio: Mercer County Area Development Corporation conducting community assessment of Mercer County

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Mercer County Area Development Corporation is conducting a community assessment for Mercer County residents that includes a survey related to grocery shopping.

Lee Langerock is MCAD Program Director, and her company, Prep the Page, was also contracted to do the community assessment and planning for the potential grocery store cooperative in Princeton. She reports people have contacted MCAD in the last several years stating a need for a grocery store in Princeton.

MCAD conducted a marketplace study last year to confirm the overall need and marketplace. The study also told where people travel to shop and how people shop for groceries, fresh fruit, and produce in Mercer County.

Langerock says that this year as a follow-up, MCAD received an $18,300 grant from the United States Department of Agriculture Rural Development to explore the possibility of a locally-owned grocery store cooperative.

Langerock explains that MCAD is in the initial planning stages, so it is conducting the needs survey to get more information from Mercer County residents about where and how they shop. The survey also allows residents to tell what they would like to see if there was a cooperative open in Princeton.

Langerock notes Princeton had a specialty grocery store, but it closed in the past year. Residents have said there is a need for a community-based store in Princeton to have access to local produce, healthy foods, and groceries.

Mercer County residents can take the survey at this link. The City of Princeton is sending a mailer, so every household in Princeton should receive a survey. There is also an ad in the local newspaper.

A paper copy of the survey can be filled out and placed in the drop box at Princeton City Hall. The deadline to submit or return the survey is October 31st.

Langerock says the next steps, after the completion of the survey, will be to hold strategic round table sessions based on feedback from the survey, and a business plan will be put together. The USDA Rural Development Grant MCAD received covers the overall cost of conducting the community needs study, which includes the survey, some planning sessions, site assessments, and the contracting of a third party to put together a business plan and proforma.

MCAD plans to release a summary report later, so residents can see survey results.

More information on the community needs survey can be found on the Mercer County Area Development Corporation Facebook page or by calling 660-748-4006. Other information on MCAD can be found on the corporation’s website.