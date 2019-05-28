Audio: Memorial Day ceremony held to open season of Grundy County Museum

Approximately 50 people gathered for a Memorial Day ceremony to open the season of the Grundy County Museum. Bob Chenoweth was the emcee and Tony Ralston led the pledge of allegiance.

Members of the VFW post in Trenton conducted the rifle salute, raised the flag in front of the Baker school, and played the bugle.

The guest speaker at the outdoor ceremony was the VFW Commander for the post in Princeton, Ruth Ann Shipps of Spickard, who has 22 years of military service.

Ms. Shipps also spent 32 years teaching at schools in Albany and Spickard. A portion of her remarks told of the presentation that World War Two Veteran and Princeton native, Bill Pollard, recently gave at the Princeton School.

Bill Pollard is developing a World War Two Holocaust museum where he resides at the Cameron Veteran’s Home. Shipps mentioned the wars and conflicts involving U.S. soldiers including Desert Storm that began in 1990 and noted that Men and women continue to defend our country.

During her Memorial Day remarks in Trenton, Ruth Ann Shipps stated it’s important to remember the veterans.