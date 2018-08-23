Audio: Member of O.J. Simpson’s ‘dream team’ visits MO to help free convicted killer

(Missourinet) – A member of O.J. Simpson’s dream team has visited Missouri to present materials to a panel of five former Missouri judges studying a death penalty case.

Attorney Barry Scheck is helping with the case of Marcellus Williams, who was convicted of the 1998 brutal stabbing of a former St. Louis newspaper reporter. During a press conference, Cassandra Gould, a Jefferson City pastor and executive director of Missouri Faith Voices, tells reporters she is crying out for justice.

Staci Pratt with Missourians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty says St. Louis County ranks among the two-percent of U.S. counties that have delivered most of the death sentences.

The panel of five former Missouri judges will present a report and a recommendation later to the governor.

