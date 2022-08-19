Audio: Medical marijuana sales in Missouri top $190 million in 3rd year of operation

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Missouri’s medical marijuana program continues to grow after three years in operation.

The Department of Health and Senior Services reports retail sales of medical cannabis totaled 190 million dollars from December 2020 to last December. More than 119 thousand patient licenses were issued along with 38 thousand renewals. The report shows six million dollars in taxes were deposited into the Missouri Veterans’ Health and Care Fund and six-point-eight million was transferred to the Missouri Veterans Commission. There are 302 medical cannabis facilities in the state employing nearly 52 hundred workers.

Bud and flowers made up 54 percent of purchases last year and cannabis edibles came in second at nearly 20 percent.