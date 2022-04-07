Audio: Medical Marijuana in Missouri on track to generate $300 million dollars in 2022

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Missourians are setting medical marijuana buying records with sales that could top 300 million dollars this year.

The Missouri Medical Cannabis Trade Association – or MOCAAN – says patients bought more than thirty million dollars’ worth ($30.71M) of medical marijuana in March alone, which is right at a million dollars a day.

The group says there are 188 dispensaries open, and more than 200 are set to open. Illinois has twice the population of Missouri and both medical and adult use and has just 56 dispensaries open. MOCAAN says now that it’s more competitive in Missouri, the prices are dropping.

Nearly one in ten new Missouri jobs last year was in the medical cannabis industry.

Related