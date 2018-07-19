Audio: McCaskill says rural America would be hurt by U.S. Postal Service privatization

(Missurinet) – Missouri U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill opposes the privatization of the U.S. Postal Service. During a committee hearing this week in Washington on the proposed plan, she says rural America would experience a decline in service.

The Postal Service has been asking for flexibility to increase prices and ease some of the burdens of its workers’ retirement benefits. President Trump says privatization would let the agency boost prices and deliver mail fewer days a week.

