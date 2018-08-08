Audio: McCaskill, Hawley exchange barbs while securing U.S. Senate nominations

(Missourinet) – After Democrat Claire McCaskill and Republican Josh Hawley won their U.S. Senate primaries last night, both challenged each other to debates. McCaskill noted Hawley had avoided debates with his primary opponents while pressuring her to have one before he became the nominee.

McCaskill attacked Hawley at a campaign stop earlier for undermining healthcare, especially protections such as those for preexisting conditions.

McCaskill claims Hawley is being bankrolled by secretive outsiders. She says dark money groups are vastly outspending Hawley on his own campaign.

Hawley has accused McCaskill of getting 80 percent of her campaign donations from out of state. McCaskill garnered 82 percent of her party’s primary vote while Hawley collected 58 percent of his. Hawley now says he wants to debate on the back of a flatbed truck while McCaskill says she wants townhall style forums with questions from the audience.

