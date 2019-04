In her first attempt seeking public office, Linda Crooks has been elected Mayor for the city of Trenton. Crooks credits her win to having a committee that started early.

During her run for Mayor, Crooks attended city council and committee meetings as well as community functions “to listen and learn.”

Crooks says she has talked to most of the city council members, and they are “on the same page.”

Crooks will serve a four-year term as Trenton’s Mayor.