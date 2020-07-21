Audio: Maximize Northwest Missouri releases survey asking residents ways to “grow and improve”

Maximize Northwest Missouri has released a survey to collect information about what residents like about Northwest Missouri as well as ways it can grow and improve. University of Missouri Extension County Engagement Specialist Jackie Spainhower says Maximize Missouri is made up of Extension faculty, organizations, and individuals in the area.

Spainhower notes the Alumni and Resident Survey is based on what community leaders in the area have been asking, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic: What do residents who grew up in, have strong ties to, and have chosen to live in Northwest Missouri feel are the best qualities of communities in the region.

All Northwest Missouri residents are encouraged to participate.

Spainhower describes Maximize Northwest Missouri as a group that provides administrative, communications, data access, and coaching support on systems thinking and community wealth building for individuals, communities, and the region. It is the regional vitality initiative of the Community Foundation of Northwest Missouri.

Contact Spainhower at the Harrison County Extension Center for more information at 660-425-6434 or spainhowerj@missouri.edu.

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares