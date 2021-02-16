Audio: Massive water project in northern Missouri’s Sullivan County pushed by Senator Hegeman

Reddit Share Pin Share 5 Shares

A massive project aimed at developing a long-term water resource reservoir for TEN northern Missouri counties is backed by Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Dan Hegeman. The Cosby Republican is urging the Legislature to approve a resolution supporting a long-term commitment of state funding for the project.

Under Hegeman’s resolution, the state’s total annual cost could not exceed one-point-five million dollars and the total state commitment could not exceed 24-million dollars. Supporters also say the lake would provide fishing and recreational opportunities. Hegeman is urging his colleagues to support the project.

Hegeman expects the U-S Army Corps of Engineers to allow construction on the reservoir to start this year.

Related