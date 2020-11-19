Audio: “Masks Work” new study from St. Louis University

Reddit Share Pin Share 5 Shares

A recent study from St. Louis University shows mask mandates in St. Louis and St. Louis County quickly and drastically slowed coronavirus infection rates this summer compared with outlying counties.

The St. Louis Post Dispatch reports the effects of the mask orders were also durable. After 12 weeks, the average daily growth rate of coronavirus cases in the two urban counties was still 40% lower than in counties without the policy. The research reinforces the public health benefits of mask-wearing even as medical leaders – including one of the study’s authors, Dr. Alex Garza – are imploring Missouri Gov. Mike Parson to order a statewide mask mandate and limit gatherings, dining, and shopping.

(Photo by Mika Baumeister on Unsplash)

