Audio: Mask requirement in school triggers Pleasant Hill School Board meeting to turn violent

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

To mask or not to mask is a question that many local leaders have had to decide, including Tuesday night in Missouri, where that question fueled a rowdy response from some parents.

Fights broke out, and one person was handcuffed after a school board meeting in western Missouri’s Pleasant Hill. KMBC-TV in Kansas City reports the board voted unanimously to require students and staff to wear masks in school.

Parent, Christy Snow, supports the board’s decision.

Another parent, Tiffany Dimas, disagrees.

Several police officers responded to the brawl. KMBC reports more than seven percent of the district’s population is quarantined for COVID-19. There have been more positive cases in the first nine days of school than halfway through the last school year.

Related