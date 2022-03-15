Audio: Man from Polo is 19th Missourian charged in January 6th Capitol riot

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Another Missouri resident is facing charges in connection with the January sixth U.S. Capitol riot last year.

The Kansas City Star reports that 39-year-old Lloyd Cruz Junior from the northwest Missouri town of Polo has been arrested and charged with parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building and entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds. Both charges are misdemeanors. Video footage shows a masked man later identified as Cruz entering the U.S. Capitol during the insurrection. His arrest raises the number of Missourians accused of taking part in the January sixth riots to 19.

Related