The man accused of shooting two Peculiar police officers Saturday in western Missouri’s Cass County with a shotgun has been charged with three crimes in Circuit Court.

29-year-old Matthew C. Good, of Clinton, Missouri has been charged with one count of unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of fourth-degree assault. The officers suffered minor injuries. Good was not injured in the encounter, which grew to include Cass County Sheriff’s deputies and Kansas City, Missouri, police officers.

