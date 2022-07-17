Audio: Main Street Trenton chosen by Black Silo Foundation as one of the charities to receive funds from Mid-America Music Festival

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Main Street Trenton has been chosen by the Black Silo Foundation as one of the charities to receive proceeds from the Mid-America Music Festival. The event will be at the Black Silo Winery of Trenton from August 5th through 7th.

Main Street Trenton Executive Director E’Lisha Gass:

There are multiple ways Main Street Trenton will receive funds from the festival.

The other charities are Camp Rainbow, the Green Hills Animal Shelter, and Bright Futures Chillicothe.

Gass says the charities will also receive proceeds from tickets for a raffle for a Kansas City Chiefs game. Title sponsor CFM Insurance has also donated $3,000 to be divided among the charities.

Main Street Trenton is part of the Trenton Downtown Improvement Association, which has been around for more than 30 years. It is governed by a board of local business people and others and involveS a designated area of Trenton. Gass notes the area is arrow-shaped.

The next Merchants on Main is July 21st from 4 to 7 o’clock.

Gass notes Merchants on Main grew out of the Main Street Mercantile. The mercantile involves multiple vendors in one space.

TDIA President Jackie Soptic notes that TDIA owns the Downtown building where the Main Street Mercantile is, and the mercantile rents the space.

Gass says the mercantile filled a need and is an asset to the Downtown area. She notes there is a waiting list of people wanting booth space in the building.

Soptic says revenue for TDIA comes from a few sources, such as memberships, partnerships, and donations.

The group also owns the property from which it receives rent, writes grants, and receives interest from a loan program it has.

Soptic acknowledges there are some empty buildings in the Downtown area.

Main Street Trenton is a volunteer organization. Soptic says volunteers are an integral part of the organization and that the group is always looking for more volunteers.