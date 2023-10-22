Audio: Macon triumphs at Missouri Days Marching Festival with Hannaford Sweepstakes Award

Macon secured the prestigious Hannaford Sweepstakes Award for accumulating the most points at the Missouri Days Marching Festival held in Trenton last Saturday.

The announcement came during the awards ceremony at C.F. Russell Stadium, with Steve Maxey officiating:

Competing in Class Three, Macon demonstrated exceptional performance, mirroring the excellence shown across various categories and class divisions throughout the event.

In parade judging, the first-place finishers ranged from the smallest to the largest classes, with North Harrison leading Class One, Carrollton in Class Two, Macon in Class Three, and Hannibal in Class Four. Notably, there were no entries for Class Five in the parade judging segment.

The field show competition saw similar success stories. North Harrison took the top spot in Class One, Scotland County in Class Two, Macon in Class Three, Hannibal in Class Four, and North Kansas City in Class Five.

Schools secured victories in both the Color Guard and Drumline/Percussion captions in the field show. Winners included North Harrison in Class One, Scotland County in Class Two, Macon in Class Three, and North Kansas City in Class Five. In Class Four, Kirksville captured the Color Guard caption, while Hannibal clinched the Drumline/Percussion caption.

The indoor competitions highlighted more talent, with Northeast Nodaway winning in Class One for Color Guard, followed by Mid Buchanan in Class Two, Knob Noster in Class Three, Kirksville in Class Four, and Winnetonka in Class Five.

Indoor Drumline/Percussion had its champions as well, with North Harrison winning in Class One, Penney of Hamilton in Class Two, Macon in Class Three, Hannibal in Class Four, and Winnetonka in Class Five. It is noteworthy that Macon and Winnetonka were the sole competitors in their respective classes for this category.