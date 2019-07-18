Audio: LIFT program to help farmers, small businesses recover, rebuild

State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick launched a program named LIFT, Linked Deposits to Invest and Fund a Timely Recovery, for small businesses and farmers hit by weather disasters.

The LIFT program offers higher loans, lowest interest rates and faster approval than the states regular linked deposit program. That’s where state money (from investments) is authorized to go to banks and other lenders—who must offer loans with very good terms to borrowers in need.

This is only for small businesses and farmers who had damaged in the counties designated as disaster sites by FEMA –and can be given on top of any other SBA or disaster help.