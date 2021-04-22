Audio: Life Options Green Hills provides free and confidential services; Diaper Drive to benefit organization set to kick off April 26

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

Life Options Green Hills Pregnancy and Health Center of Trenton provides free and confidential services to residents in the nine-county Green Hills area. Services include pregnancy testing, limited first trimester ultrasounds, and pregnancy, prenatal, and parenting education.

Executive Director Rachael Brothers says the center also provides a fatherhood education program.

She explains that part of the mission of Life Options is to ensure the mother and father are working together as a unit.

The center plans to implement sexual transmitted infection testing and treatment for men and women later this year.

Since services are free, Brothers says there is always a need for funding. Private individual donations, grants, and churches help fund the center.

Donations to Life Options are tax-deductible and Brothers notes there is also a 70% Missouri tax credit available.

Contact Brothers for more information on services at Life Options, how to donate, or the tax credit at 660-358-1378.

A diaper drive will be held to benefit Life Options Green Hills Pregnancy and Health Center and Green Hills Head Start. Donations can be brought to the Head Start main office at 205 West 18th Street in Trenton Monday, April 26th through Friday, April 30th from 8:30 in the morning to 4:30 in the afternoon.

Life Options Executive Director Rachael Brothers says both organizations can always use diapers and unscented wipes. Their wish list also includes $10 Hy-Vee gift cards.

Head Start Health Specialist Audra Lee says baby bottles and clothes will also be accepted.

Head Start started providing prenatal services about a year ago. Head Start Family Engagement Specialist Lisa McLain says Head Start started taking donations of children’s clothes because it wanted to have items to provide right away and not have to try to find them. Head Start met with Brothers and decided to partner with Life Options.

Lee says the purpose of the drive is to raise awareness of diaper poverty.

The donations will be used for Life Options and Head Start locations. Both organizations serve the nine-county Green Hills area and provide services for free.

Contact Brothers for more information on the diaper drive at 660-358-1378.

