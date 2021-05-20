Audio: Lawsuit filed over Missouri defunding Medicaid expansion

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A lawsuit has been filed on behalf of three people who would become eligible for government-funded healthcare on July 1. It seeks an order for the state Department of Social Services to allow them to enroll and receive the same coverage as Missourians currently enrolled in the program.

The lawsuit argues there is no legal reason to treat people who become eligible on July 1 differently from those who are currently eligible. Anti-expansion supporters say the ballot measure approved by Missouri voters did not include a funding source, making the measure unconstitutional. An initial court date has not been set yet.

