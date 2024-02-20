Audio: Lawmakers review bill for $30M rural housing and worker aid

Share To Your Social Network

(Missourinet) – The state is taking a look at whether to create a workforce housing grant program to help rural communities in need of housing and workers. A Missouri House committee is reviewing a bill sponsored by Ewing Republican Greg Sharpe.

“It’s an attempt to get stick-build houses back into some areas that economic wise, it’s pretty tough to get developers to build houses up in our area. If you’re close to Quincy or close to the edge of a metro area, those houses don’t have near the kind of risks that you do when you get outstate,” he says.

Under the proposed 30-million-dollar grant program, lawmakers would decide whether to fund the program annually.

Related