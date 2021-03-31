Audio: Lawmaker proposes amendment prohibiting roadside checkpoints and roadblocks by law enforcement

State News March 31, 2021 Brian Hauswirth
You’ll be voting next November on a proposed constitutional amendment involving checkpoints and roadblocks if a veteran Missouri lawmaker has his way.

 

 

State Rep. Justin Hill (R-Lake St. Louis) will present his proposed constitutional amendment Wednesday at noon, before the Missouri House Downsizing State Government Committee in Jefferson City. The committee is chaired by State Rep. Ben Baker (R-Neosho).

Hill served 13 years with the O’Fallon Police Department. His one-page proposal, which is House Joint Resolution 11, would prohibit a roadside checkpoint or roadblock set up by law enforcement, except in emergency situations to prevent the escape of a fleeing felon, or in the case of civil unrest.

If Missouri lawmakers approve Hill’s proposal this session, it would be placed on the 2022 statewide ballot.

