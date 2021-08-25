Audio: Largest unsanctioned boat races in the nation are this weekend in mid-Missouri

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The largest unsanctioned boat races in the nation take place this weekend in mid-Missouri. The Lake of the Ozarks Shootout is this Saturday and Sunday. Shootout President Ron Duggan expects a large crowd to view the races from the water and on land.

Since 1988, the largest unsanctioned boat races in the country have been taking place at the Lake of the Ozarks. Shootout President Ron Dugan says he expects 80,000 to 110,000 spectators. He said registrations are also ahead of last year.

Last year, the top boat speed was 202 miles per hour. In 2020, $400,000 was raised for over 30 Lake-area charities and eight fire departments.

