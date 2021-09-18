Audio: Large pumpkin contest to be featured at the Harrison County Fall Festival

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Harrison County Extension Council will host a large pumpkin contest at the Harrison County Fall Festival on the Bethany Square.

Extension Field Specialist in Agronomy Andy Luke says pumpkin weigh-in will be on the west side of the courthouse on September 25 from 8 to 10 am. Cash prizes will be awarded for the largest pumpkin with the winner announced at 2 pm in the afternoon.

The Bethany Area Chamber of Commerce will sponsor the Harrison County Fall Festival. There are other activities planned including a car show, games, a dunk tank, a bounce house, live music, and vendors. The Bethany Rotary Club will also sponsor a cornhole tournament.

More information on the fall festival can be found on the Harrison County, Missouri Fall Festival Facebook page or by calling the Bethany Area Chamber of Commerce Office at 660-425-6358.

Related