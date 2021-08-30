Audio: Lack of funding prevents Missouri from helping thousands of rape victims

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

In 2020, nearly 15,000-thousand victims asked a Missouri rape crisis center for help. During a statewide task force online listening session last week, members found out about 8,000 of those victims were turned away due to a lack of funding.

Creve Coeur State Senator Jill Schupp, a member of the task force, says members want to hear from the public to get survivors the help they need.

Creve Coeur State Senator Jill Schupp, a member of the task force, says learning from the experts about these funding gaps is critical to make the process better for victims.

The task force is holding three more online listening sessions, with the next one being September 14.

