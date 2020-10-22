Audio: KTTN to begin airing weekly series on economic development for Trenton and Grundy County

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

KTTN today begins airing a series of weekly informational programs about economic development on KTTN-FM 92.3. Each one will be pre-recorded by a representative of the North Central Missouri Development Alliance.

This is scheduled to air at approximately 9:20 on Thursday mornings, with the initial program including information on the history and establishment of the North Central Missouri Development Alliance, it’s board members, and a listing of the financial supporters.

The alliance was established three and a half years ago in March of 2017 to work on economic development for Trenton and Grundy County. Micah Landes was hired as the director.

Micah Landes of North Central Missouri Development Alliance which has an office at 713 Main Street in Trenton.

