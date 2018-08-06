Audio: Key issues to watch during Missouri primary election day

(Missourinet) – Missouri voters will head to the election polls on Tuesday to decide several key issues and Alisa Nelson with Missourinet files this report.

One of the most heavily-publicized efforts on Tuesday’s election ballot is a Right-to-work measure. It will ask Missourians if they want to adopt a bill which prohibits as a condition of employment forced union membership or dues.

What could be a record number of six Democratic challengers are vying for incumbent Claire McCaskill’s U.S. Senate seat. The Republicans with the most name recognition are Austin Petersen and Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley.

In the Missouri State Auditor’s race, Democratic State Auditor Nicole Galloway is running unopposed. On the Republican side, Kevin Roach, David Wasinger, State Rep. Paul Curtman and Saundra McDowell are running to take on Galloway in November.

Five Missouri U.S. House members are being challenged on Tuesday – Reps. Lacy Clay, Ann Wagner, Blaine Luetkemeyer, Vicky Hartzler and Billy Long.

