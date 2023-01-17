Audio: KCMO Mayor “outraged” that Missouri Attorney General’s office is suing to block student loan forgiveness

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

(Missourinet) – A group of elected officials and supporters of President Biden are pushing back against Republican efforts to block student loan forgiveness. They include Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas. He says that student loan debt is especially heavy in Kansas City:

“Nearly 90,000 people owe more than $3 billion in student debt. Again, $3 billion in student debt, and that’s just in one midsize city in Middle America. It’s a burden that’s been made worse by the devastating and prolonged effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on cities across the country. That’s why it’s critical for President Biden to cancel student debt for the people in Kansas City and across the country.”

Lucas says he’s “outraged” that Missouri is among several states suing to block Biden’s efforts to forgive student loan debt. At the time the lawsuit was filed, then-Attorney General Eric Schmitt said doing so would “unfairly burden working-class families and those who chose not to take out loans or have already paid them off.”

