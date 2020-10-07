Audio: Kawasaki plant in Maryville adding 110 jobs

The Kawasaki plant in northwest Missouri’s Maryville is adding an assembly line, a second shift, and 110 jobs. The factory manufactures small industrial gasoline engines for lawn, garden, and turf products. Human Resources Manager Tim Melvin says hiring is already underway.

Starting hourly pay is $17.20 to $21.43 with another $1.25 per hour for working second shift. The plant, which has about 1,100 workers, manufactures small industrial gasoline engines for lawn, garden, and turf products.

The plant, which opened in Maryville in 1989, has about 1,100 workers. It is by far Nodaway County’s largest employer and one of the largest in northwest Missouri.

