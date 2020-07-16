Audio: Kansas City getting an additional 225 federal agents to help solve murders

KTTN News
In a matter of days, 225 federal agents will be on the ground in Kansas City ramping up investigations into unsolved murders.

The city has reached at least 101 homicides so far this year and it is on track to be the most violent year in Kansas City’s history. During a press conference Wednesday, Mayor Quinton Lucas says the new federal operation is about finding justice for victims of violent crime.

 

 

Tim Garrison, the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Missouri, says an unprecedented spike in violent crime deserves an unprecedented response from government authorities. The federal agents are from the FBI, U.S. Marshal Service, Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

