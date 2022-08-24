Audio: Judge denies motions to delay lawsuits in June Amtrak crash near Mendon

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Missouri judge has ruled multiple civil lawsuits can continue in court after the deadly Amtrak crash near Mendon in June.

There were several motions to put victims’ lawsuits on hold as the National Transportation Safety Board continues its investigation. KMBC reports some of the companies being sued argue that they cannot comment until the NTSB wraps up its investigation.

In his ruling, the Chariton County judge says attorneys can have significant discovery in cases that falls outside the temporarily restricted purview of the NTSB’s investigation.

The attorney representing several victims and families says he’s pleased with the judge’s ruling. Amtrak, BNSF, and the owner of the dump truck, MS Contracting, have not commented on the cases.