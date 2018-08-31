Audio: Judge delays decision on whether lawsuit against Greitens nonprofit will move forward

A St. Louis lawyer is trying to force former Republican Governor Eric Greitens’ nonprofit group to disclose its records. Attorney Elad Gross argued his case against the organization, A New Missouri, Thursday at a circuit court in Jefferson City.

Joann Sandifer, who represents the nonprofit, thinks Gross is improperly trying to make political advances through the courts.

Former GOP state House Speaker has called the lawsuit “ridiculous” and said Gross is a Democratic operative. Gross told reporters outside the courthouse that the label is incorrect.

The nonprofit is classified within a category that does not require it to identify its donors and has been associated with the term “dark money”. Gross acknowledges that if he wins his lawsuit, A New Missouri will still not be required to reveal its contributors.

Another court hearing is scheduled for early October to determine if Gross’s lawsuit can move forward and if he’ll be able to get statements from the nonprofit’s officers.