Audio: Jamesport Lions Club to host second annual Christmas Tree Contest and Auction

The Jamesport Lions Club is set to sponsor a range of Christmas activities in Jamesport on December 1st, highlighted by the Second Annual Christmas Tree Contest and Auction at the Spillman Event Center.

Participants can submit their decorated Christmas trees at the Spillman Center between noon and 4 p.m. on the day. The center will then open to the public from 4 p.m. onwards.

This year, the contest will award prizes to the top three best-decorated trees. In an inclusive approach, the winners will be decided based on public voting, as confirmed by Neil Hostetler, a representative of the Jamesport Lions Club.

The festive spirit will continue with a Christmas parade, assembling at Prairie Metal Sales between 5 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. The parade is set to commence at 5:30 p.m. and will conclude at the Spillman Center.

Hostetler emphasizes that no registration is required to participate in the parade. The parade will feature a variety of entries, including trucks, cars, motorcycles, and horses, which will be positioned towards the end.

Participants in the parade are encouraged to decorate and illuminate their entries to add to the festive atmosphere.

A special Christmas tree lighting event is scheduled to take place in front of the Spillman Center between 5:45 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Following the tree lighting, an auction of the donated decorated Christmas trees will be held inside the Spillman Center. Hostetler notes that while the primary focus of the auction will be on the trees, there might also be gift baskets available.

Proceeds from the event will be used to fund Christmas decorations and lights in Jamesport.

Additionally, the event will offer family-friendly activities, including photo opportunities with Santa and Mrs. Claus, and the availability of hot cocoa, cookies, and carolers. Hostetler mentions that voluntary donations will be accepted for the refreshments during the Christmas Tree Contest and Auction on December 1st.

For further information, interested parties can contact Jennifer Simons at 660-605-0252, Brandy Reidt at 209-922-6090, or Neil Hostetler at 573-230-1891.