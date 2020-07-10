Audio: IRS tax deadline approaches for Missourians

Missourians have one week left to file and pay for their 2019 state income taxes.

The state Department of Revenue previously announced it was extending the original April 15 deadline to July 15 to provide special tax filing and payment relief during the spread of the coronavirus. To date, the Department has received and processed about 2.7 million individual income tax returns and issued over 1.5 million refunds – about 94 percent of the total number of refunds issued in 2019.

Department Director Ken Zellers says despite the challenges Missourians have faced these past months, the Department has received only 174,000 fewer individual income tax returns than this time last year.

