Audio: IRS officials call on Missourians to take paycheck checkup

Recent changes to the tax code mean some Missourians might owe more than expected. IRS Spokesman Christopher Miller says taking the agency’s paycheck checkup at IRS dot gov is a good idea sooner rather than later.

New tax laws have changed how much some Missourians are paying in taxes, and Miller says changing withholdings now can help spread out extra payments over several pay cycles, instead of all at once.