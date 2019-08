The heavily-traveled route between northwest Missouri’s I-29 and Rulo, Nebraska is expected to re-open soon. Floodwaters destroyed the Little Tarkio Creek bridge on Highway 159 near Fortescue, blocking access to the Missouri River bridge at Rulo.

Missouri Department of Transportation engineer Adam Watson says MoDOT hoped to have the bridge repaired earlier.

Highway 65 between Carrollton and Waverly has re-opened after May floodwaters closed it for months.