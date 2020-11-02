Audio: Initial election results in Missouri won’t be posted online until polls close

Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

Missouri is gearing up for Tuesday’s general election. Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft says initial election results will not be posted online Tuesday night until his office has confirmed that polls across the state are closed. Polling precincts are open statewide from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Ashcroft expects about 70 percent of Missouri’s voters to cast a ballot in the general election.

In previous elections, Missouri counties posted absentee ballot results first. This time around, that practice will vary from county to county.

