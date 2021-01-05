Audio: Infectious disease doctor says new COVID-19 strain believed to transmit virus at higher rates

Reddit Share Pin Share 3 Shares

A new strain of COVID-19 has made its way to the United States. Dr. Mati (Maw-tee) Hlatshwayo (Hlaht’-shway -yo) Davis, an infectious disease specialist at Washington University in St. Louis, says there have been other strains of the virus but they have not had a significant impact like this latest one.

Davis, an infectious disease specialist at Washington University in St. Louis, says there have been other strains of the virus but this latest strain has multiple mutations.

She says Pfizer and Moderna, who have researchers testing the new strain against the vaccine, think the drugs currently being used will be effective against the new strain.

Related