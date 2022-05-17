Audio: Independence, Missouri man charged in U.S. Capitol riot

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

An Independence, Missouri man is now charged for his actions in the U.S. Capitol riot in January 2021. Joey Parker tells us about a tip that led to the man’s arrest.

Devin Rossman is charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building and three other charges relating to disorderly conduct on the day of the insurrection. After a tip, investigators found a picture posted on Facebook the day after the violence.

The U.S. Justice Department found Rossman confessed by boasting on social media with a selfie and other pictures of himself on the Capitol grounds and inside the building as well. He even admitted that he went inside and described the office of U.S. House of Representative Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Rossman was arrested Monday in Kansas City.