An Illinois man drowned while watching a popular boat race over the weekend at the Lake of the Ozarks.

The popular “Shootout” boat race at the Lake of the Ozarks was temporarily called off Saturday afternoon to search for a man who went missing. 23-year-old Sean Burgess of Peoria, Illinois was last seen by friends and family laying on a large flotation device while watching the race. Divers searched for Burgess for several hours and eventually recovered his body underwater Saturday night.