If you’re sending out a last-minute holiday package, the Post Office says you need to get it in the mail right now.

Nicole Hill with the United States Postal Service says “all hands are on deck” for Christmas Eve delivery. Hill says the best way to get it ready is at the United States Postal Service website.

Hill says if you’re sending out something via express mail and want it to arrive in time for Christmas, you’ve got to get it in the mail no later than December 23rd.

