Audio: If you can’t find canning supplies, you can freeze your veggies for now

If you are looking to preserve your fresh summer veggies, consider freezing them if you can’t find canning supplies. Food safety specialist Barbara Ingham says if you blanch and freeze your corn, squashes, and tomatoes before popping them in the freezer, it’ll last you through next year.

In the freezer, they’re safe indefinitely but we generally say about a year. You know this time of year we’re looking to refill our freezer, so we hope that what was in the freezer, placed in the freezer last year is out of there.

Tomatoes are best if they are stewed before freezing

