Audio: “Hymn Sing” to be held at Gary Dickinson Performing Arts Center in Chillicothe

The Chillicothe Area Arts Council Board will sanction a hymn sing in May. The event will be at the Gary Dickinson Performing Arts Center on May 22nd at 6 p.m.

It will include pianist Doctor James Cockman. Arts Council Administrator Mary Lou VanDeventer calls Cockman’s credentials “unparalleled,” and she says he has an extensive music history.

VanDeventer met Cockman after the pianist accompanied the choir at the Chillicothe First Baptist Church for a Thanksgiving concert several years ago.

VanDeventer notes that the Chillicothe Area Arts Council planned to hold a hymn sing in late May or early June last year after COVID-19 when things reopened to encourage people and bring people together. However, that did not happen as COVID-19 continued.

VanDeventer will co-lead the hymn sing on May 22nd. She and Cockman have practiced together on hymns.

Hymns will be in a booklet, so those attending can sing along.

Cockman will be joined by other musicians.

VanDeventer says free will donations will be accepted for the House of Prayer rescue mission and the Helping Hands ministry in Chillicothe.

VanDeventer adds that the hymn sing is her gift back to the community as a way to say thank you for allowing her to serve in the capacity she does.

More information on the hymn sing May 22nd can be obtained by contacting VanDeventer at 660-646-1173.