Missouri could see an increase in prices at the gas pump in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida – and over the Labor Day holiday. Triple-A spokesperson Meredith Mitts says the storm forced the oil industry to take action.

Mitts says some of the oil rigs and pipelines have been shut down for the time being. She says it is hoped this will be a temporary slowdown in the supply.

Mitts says the resumption of normal operations is based on crews being able to get to work quickly.

