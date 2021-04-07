Audio: Human remains found in Rock Bridge State Park verified as that of Mengqi Ji

State News April 7, 2021April 7, 2021 KTTN News
Remains Found Graphic
Share2
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
2 Shares

Authorities say human remains found in Columbia’s Rock Bridge Memorial State Park in late March have been verified to be those of a missing woman. Reporter David Gaines from our Columbia affiliate KFRU has the update.

 

 

Columbia Police held a press conference Tuesday verifying the remains belong to Mengqi Ji, who was last seen on October 10th, 2019. The Boone/Callaway County Medical Examiner’s Office requested the assistance of an outside forensic specialist to aid in identifying the remains. The positive identification came from a match to Ji’s dental records.

The exact cause of death remains under investigation. Ji’s husband, Joseph Elledge, is charged with first-degree murder in the case. His trial starts on November 1st. There are no other suspects at this time. Reporting from Columbia, David Gaines, Missourinet.

Post Views: 116
Share2
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
2 Shares

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Avatar

http://www.kttn.com