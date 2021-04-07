Audio: Human remains found in Rock Bridge State Park verified as that of Mengqi Ji

Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

Authorities say human remains found in Columbia’s Rock Bridge Memorial State Park in late March have been verified to be those of a missing woman. Reporter David Gaines from our Columbia affiliate KFRU has the update.

Columbia Police held a press conference Tuesday verifying the remains belong to Mengqi Ji, who was last seen on October 10th, 2019. The Boone/Callaway County Medical Examiner’s Office requested the assistance of an outside forensic specialist to aid in identifying the remains. The positive identification came from a match to Ji’s dental records.

The exact cause of death remains under investigation. Ji’s husband, Joseph Elledge, is charged with first-degree murder in the case. His trial starts on November 1st. There are no other suspects at this time. Reporting from Columbia, David Gaines, Missourinet.

