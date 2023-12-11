Audio: How Ancestry DNA helps Missouri law enforcement agencies

State News December 11, 2023December 11, 2023 Marshall Griffin
(Missourinet) – Using genetic genealogy as a crime-fighting tool gained momentum approximately five years ago when it played a pivotal role in identifying the Golden State Killer in California. Today, it’s employed by law enforcement agencies nationwide, including those in Missouri. Master Sergeant Darren Haslag of the State Highway Patrol explains the process to Missourinet:

 

 

“You can identify a family lineage that shares the DNA of the submitted sample. However, investigative work remains essential. You need to determine, from this group of relatives, who could be involved. Depending on the DNA markers and results, it might point to three brothers or the descendants of a specific great grandfather.”

For individuals concerned about their DNA being used to trace suspects, Haslag notes that most ancestry companies offer an option to opt out of such use.

Marshall Griffin

Marshall says his former job as State Capitol Reporter for St. Louis Public Radio has taught him the most. He had to learn first-hand about everything involved in how an idea becomes a bill and, in the end, a new law – and how to communicate that process to the listening audience.